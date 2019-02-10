UPDATE: High Wind & Surf Warning, Peak Impacts Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.:

The National Weather Service reports that a High Surf Warning remains in effect for the Kona and Kohala areas of the Big Island, from 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, to Monday, Feb. 11, at 6 a.m.

Surf is expected to be 6 to 9 feet rising to 8 to 12 feet later this afternoon and evening along the west facing shores of the Big Island.

Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beachfront areas. Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.:

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Big Island. Be aware that the peak impacts for the Big Island are anticipated to take place Sunday night, Feb. 10, 2019, into Monday morning, Feb. 11. You need to be aware of changing conditions, and keep yourself informed. Schools on the Big Island are currently scheduled to be open on Monday, but listen to your radio as conditions may change. Keep informed, and stay safe.

UPDATE 10:05 a.m.:

Multiple power outages have been reported throughout the island. HELCO crews are responding and have restored all circuits at this time.

Due to the power outages follow these recommendations.

Power outages may occur without warning.

Treat any down utility lines as live and stay clear and notify authorities.

At intersections treat all flashing or inoperable signal lights as a 4 way stop.

If on water catchment have extra water available for domestic use and flushing of toilets.

Minimize opening of refrigerators and freezers to keep items cold.

ORIGINAL POST:

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Big Island and forecast dangerous surf throughout Hawai‘i Island starting Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, and lasting for several days. Impacts can occur at any time, but are expected later in the day.

Due to the unpredictable nature and extreme danger from high wind and surf, the following are in effect:

Secure all loose objects that may be affected by wind such as canopy tarps and yard furniture that maybe damaged or create a danger to others.

Boat and aircraft owners must secure or remove all vessels.

Consider postponing or cancelling outdoor activity.

Low-lying communities such as Puako, Ali`i Drive, Keauhou, Miloli‘i, Keaukaha and Waipio—stay alert for possible run-up and coastal erosion.

The following locations will be closed today;