Fire Damages Home in Pāhoa

The Hawai‘i County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 12-4339 Kona Road in Pāhoa.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an approximately 600 square foot single family home fully engulfed in flames. Power to the home was from a temporary meter pole via an extension cord. The fire appeared to start near the front right and progress through the home.

Neighbors said there was a single occupant with no known contact information.

The fire was extinguished at 6:20 p.m. and the loss was estimated at $100,000.