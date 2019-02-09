Servco Donates $200K for Hawai‘i Social Impact Project

The Servco Foundation has donated $200,000 to Aloha United Way (AUW) in support of a new initiative that aims to help Hawai‘i households living paycheck to paycheck gain financial stability.

The Hawai‘i Social Impact Project is a three-year, statewide initiative to develop a training program that will address the causes of ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households.

“We are incredibly grateful for Servco’s contribution to the Hawai‘i Social Impact Project,” said Cindy Adams, president and CEO of AUW. “This is a real opportunity to unify people, resources and ideas in finding impactful solutions for ALICE households. As we celebrate our centennial anniversary and embark on the next 100 years of serving our community, AUW is looking at best practices like collective impact to address systemic issues. The Hawai‘i Social Impact Project will not only help ALICE families, but will also create a framework, adaptable to other critical issues affecting our state.”

In January 2018, AUW released a report that found nearly half of Hawai‘i households live paycheck to paycheck. The Hawai‘i Social Impact Project will enable AUW to learn from its work with 10 organizations focused on financial stability for ALICE households. The initiative will also help develop a training program to address persistent social issues in Hawai‘i.

“From our earliest days, my grandfather believed in giving back to the community, a legacy that Servco has sustained for a century,” said Mark Fukunaga, chairman & CEO of Servco Pacific, Inc.. “In our centennial year, we will be investing in programs that address systemic challenges impacting our community. We are proud to continue the longstanding partnership between Servco and AUW as we develop this program to improve the financial stability of Hawai‘i families.”

The $250,000 donation was given in honor of the 100th anniversaries of Servco and AUW. According to Servco, it marks the first major donation of the year and is part of a $1.5 million initiative to support community initiatives in Hawai‘i over the next 100 years.