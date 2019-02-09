High Wind Warning in Effect Sunday, 4 AM to 12 PM

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Warning at 3:32 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday to midnight HST Sunday night, Feb. 10.

The strongest winds are expected during the daytime Sunday.

WINDS: West 20 to 40 mph with localized gusts to 60 mph. Winds will be strongest over and downslope from higher terrain, and where most efficiently funneled around the terrain and through valleys.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong can make driving hazardous, cause damage to roofs and poorly built structures, flying debris and result in downed trees and power lines as well as power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A high wind warning means that winds are expected to be at least 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph.

Continue to monitor upcoming forecasts, secure loose objects, and prepare for the possibility downed power lines and power outages.