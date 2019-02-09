February 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued February 09 at 4:15AM HST until February 09 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 52. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 75. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 45. Breezy, with a north wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. High near 70. Windy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 25 to 30 mph increasing to 34 to 39 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a west northwest wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

