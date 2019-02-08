Mechanical Mulch Loading Not Available at E Hawai‘i Organics, Feb. 8–13

Mechanical Mulch Loading Not Available at E Hawai‘i Organics, Feb. 8–13February 8, 2019, 10:02 AM HST (Updated February 8, 2019, 10:02 AM)
The County of Hawaiʻi was recently notified by Hawaiian Earth Recycling LLC that the supply of mulch has been depleted at the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility in Hilo, a Feb. 8, 2019, county press release said.
Mechanical loading of mulch will not be available from Friday through Wednesday, Feb. 8 through 13, at the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility.
Mulch for self-loading will be available on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last.
An abundance of mulch is available at the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility in Waikoloa.
Contact Hawaiian Earth Recycling at (808) 935-2277 for more information.