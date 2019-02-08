Hawai‘i DLNR Issues Warning to Boaters, Beachgoers & Campers

Numerous divisions of the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources are encouraging everyone to stay very aware of a major storm headed toward Hawai‘i that could bring destructive coastal flooding, erosion and high winds, according to a Feb. 8, 2019, DLNR press release.

The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is advising all boaters with craft in state small boat harbors or using off-shore moorings to secure their vessels well in advance of the storm.

The Division of State Parks is advising campers and others using facilities along the coastline to move out of harm’s way if necessary.

The Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands is working closely with the National Weather Service and the City and County of Honolulu to monitor coastal erosion and wave inundation.

And the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement is on stand-by to assist in any emergency response.

“This could be a powerful storm and along with all of our federal, state and county partners, we can’t stress strongly enough, that anyone living or playing along coastlines should pay attention to the latest weather advisories and warnings to be sure they stay safe,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said.