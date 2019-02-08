NWS: Unusually Strong Storm System Heads to Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued another warning about an unusually strong storm system heading toward the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend of Feb. 9 and 10, 2019.

The storm system will move toward the islands from the north over the weekend, bringing with it multiple weather hazards.

The storm will send a powerful swell toward the islands that will impact exposed north- and west-facing shores with very high surf.

Additionally, the combination of strong onshore winds and high surf will increase the potential for significant coastal flooding that could lead to property damage, road closures and beach erosion.

The storm system will also bring strong and potentially damaging north to northwest winds to the island chain, particularly Saturday night through Sunday evening. While these winds are expected to be strongest over ridges and mountaintops, they will also accelerate downslope, impacting heavily populated areas.

In addition, intense, fast-moving rain showers or squalls may bring very strong and damaging winds as the storm makes its closest approach.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, be prepared for very windy conditions. If your plans include marine activities, you may want to consider postponing them.