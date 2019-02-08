AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Rep. Dingell

By Big Island Now
February 8, 2019, 12:47 PM HST (Updated February 8, 2019, 12:47 PM)
×

At the direction of the president of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the U.S. flag and the state flag will be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i until sunset on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

This action is a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of former Rep. John David Dingell Jr. of Michigan—the longest-serving member of Congress in our nation’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments