Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Rep. Dingell

At the direction of the president of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the U.S. flag and the state flag will be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i until sunset on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

This action is a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of former Rep. John David Dingell Jr. of Michigan—the longest-serving member of Congress in our nation’s history.