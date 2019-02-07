Weekend Forecast: High Winds & Surf, Coastal Flooding

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement at 4:03 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

A potent low-pressure system will move toward the islands from the north over the weekend, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 8 through 10, bringing multiple weather hazards.

The low will send a powerful swell toward the islands that will impact exposed north- and west-facing shores with very high surf.

Additionally, the combination of strong onshore winds and high surf will increase the potential for significant coastal flooding that could lead to property damage, road closures and beach erosion.

The low will also bring strong and potentially damaging north to NW winds beginning late Friday and continuing through the weekend. While these winds are expected to be strongest over ridges and mountaintops, they will also accelerate downslope, impacting heavily populated areas.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, be prepared for very windy conditions. If your plans include marine activities, you may want to consider postponing them.