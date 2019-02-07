Nā Leo to Broadcast BIIF Boys Division I & II Basketball Championships

Nā Leo TV will broadcast live the semi-final matchups of the 2019 KTA/BIIF Boys Division I & II Basketball Championships from the Ah-Fook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo on Tuesday, Feb. 12..

The first Division II semi-final matchup begins at 2:30 p.m. between the #4 and #1 seeds, followed by the 4 p.m. matchup between the #3 and #2 seeds. The first Division I semi-final matchup begins at 5:30 p.m. between the #4 and #1 seeds, followed by the 7 p.m. matchup between the #3 and #2 seeds.

The Divisional Championships, which also will be broadcasted live, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, beginning with Division II at 5 p.m. and followed by Division I at 7 p.m.