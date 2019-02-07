AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Nā Leo to Broadcast BIIF Boys Division I & II Basketball Championships

By Big Island Now
February 7, 2019, 12:56 PM HST (Updated February 7, 2019, 12:56 PM)
×

Nā Leo TV will broadcast live the semi-final matchups of the 2019 KTA/BIIF Boys Division I & II Basketball Championships from the Ah-Fook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo on Tuesday, Feb. 12..
The first Division II semi-final matchup begins at 2:30 p.m. between the #4 and #1 seeds, followed by the 4 p.m. matchup between the #3 and #2 seeds. The first Division I semi-final matchup begins at 5:30 p.m. between the #4 and #1 seeds, followed by the 7 p.m. matchup between the #3 and #2 seeds.
The Divisional Championships, which also will be broadcasted live, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, beginning with Division II at 5 p.m. and followed by Division I at 7 p.m.
You can find both semi-final and divisional championship matchups on Spectrum Channel 53, online at naleo.tv, and streaming via the Nā Leo TV mobile app.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments