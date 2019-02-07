Marine Corp Training at PTA Continues

U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force units home-based on O‘ahu, are scheduled to continue conducting numerous types of training here involving helicopter gunnery, mortar and artillery qualification and close air support by A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft.

Marine Corps aviation assets will be training on aerial gunnery on the following dates and times at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA):

Feb. 7, 7 to 11 p.m.

Feb. 8, 7 to 11 p.m.

Feb. 9, 7 to 11 p.m.

Feb. 10, from noon to 4 p.m.

Weather conditions (variable winds, low cloud cover, atmospheric pressure) can play a significant role in the local community hearing or feeling the effects ongoing training. The Marines appreciate the continued patience and understanding as the Service Members conduct their training.

The training here is essential to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411 (Office) (808)-824-1474 (Cell), or emailing michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil.