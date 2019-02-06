Southwest Airlines Completes First Validation Flight to Hawai‘i

The long wait is over and Southwest Airlines has begun testing flights to Hawai‘i. On Tuesday, February, 5, 2019, a Southwest Boeing 737-800 landed at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye Airport. The carrier’s first ever touchdown in the islands comes as part of Southwest’s authorization process with the FAA to offer future scheduled service to Hawai‘i.

While specific routes are not yet available for purchase, their initial intention is to begin Hawai‘i nonstop service from Oakland (OAK), San Diego (SAN), San Jose (SJC), and Sacramento (SMF). Subject to required government approvals.

From California, you can reach Honolulu (O‘ahu), Kahului (Maui), Kona (Island of Hawai‘i), and Līhue (Kaua‘i).

Southwest also intends to provide interisland service in the future.