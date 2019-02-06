AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple Weather Hazards Expected Over the Weekend

By Big Island Now
February 6, 2019, 8:04 AM HST (Updated February 6, 2019, 8:04 AM)
×

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports that a powerful low pressure system is expected to move toward the islands from the north over the weekend, bringing multiple weather hazards.

While the details and exact timing still remain uncertain, this low will bring the potential for strong and gusty north to northwest winds from Friday into the weekend, with winds especially strong over ridges and mountaintops, and where they accelerate downslope.

The low is also expected to produce very large surf along exposed north and west facing shores, with a chance for significant coastal flooding.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, be prepared for very windy conditions. If your plans include marine activities, you may want to consider postponing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments