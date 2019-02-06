Multiple Weather Hazards Expected Over the Weekend

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports that a powerful low pressure system is expected to move toward the islands from the north over the weekend, bringing multiple weather hazards.

While the details and exact timing still remain uncertain, this low will bring the potential for strong and gusty north to northwest winds from Friday into the weekend, with winds especially strong over ridges and mountaintops, and where they accelerate downslope.

The low is also expected to produce very large surf along exposed north and west facing shores, with a chance for significant coastal flooding.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, be prepared for very windy conditions. If your plans include marine activities, you may want to consider postponing them.