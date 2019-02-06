HPD Seeking Two Men Wanted in Hilo Assault

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men responsible for the beating of a 21-year-old man on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, sometime in the mid-morning hours at the Cultural Center on Kalākaua Street in Hilo.

The victim was on the Cultural Center steps when two men began harassing him. While trying to avoid a conflict the man left the area and was pursued by the two men who kicked and punched him several times. The man later went to the hospital for treatment to his injuries and reported the crime to police.

The men are only vaguely described by the victim, and leads are limited at this time. Police are asking for help in the hope of getting additional information from potential witnesses to this assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Sean Phelan of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 961-2213.