HPD Searching for Missing 65-Year-Old Man

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dennis Kamahele who was last seen in the Nanawale area on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

He is described as 65-years-old, approximately 5-feet10-inches, 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light colored aloha print shirt and black shorts. Kamahele goes by the name “Keahi” and may be in need of medication.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Officer Duane Rapoza at the Pāhoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.