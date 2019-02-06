HPD Charges Man for Numerous Thefts in Kailua-Kona

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has charged a 44-year-old Kona man with a variety of offenses after police initially determined the man being involved in a burglary that occurred in the downtown Kailua-Kona area between, July 31 to Aug. 1.

On, Feb. 4, Area II Special Enforcement Unit Officers, located Ian Paleka in the Old Industrial Area of Kailua-Kona and arrested him on the strength of a warrant for a burglary which involved the theft of swords, cash, and checks from a business located near the 75-5000 block on Kuakini Highway.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation and determined Paleka had involvement in some additional thefts and burglaries in the Kona District.

On, Oct. 13, during the 2018 Ironman Triathlon, a burglary occurred at a business located near the 75-5000 block on Ali‘i Drive where four air conditioning units were stolen. The air conditioning units have not been recovered.

On, Oct. 17, another burglary occurred near the 75-5000 block on Kaiwi Street with numerous power tools and hand tools were taken. Several of the stolen tools have been recovered.

Between, Jan. 2 and 11, a silver 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing license plate NT796 was removed from a business located near the 73-4000 block on Hulikoa Dr., Kailua-Kona. This vehicle is still reported as stolen and has not been located.

Between, Jan. 11 and 16, a residence located near the 73-4000 block of Hawai’i Belt Road was burglarized and power tools including a Festool, Model No. TS75 circular saw with10-inch blade, Bosch chop saw with 12-inch blade, and Hitachi brand nail gun were taken. An Alto Saxophone and a red Honda CRF50 dirt bike were also stolen from the residence.

Between, Jan. 14 and 23, a residence located near the 73-1000 block on Akamai St. was burglarized and a .44 caliber handgun, .44 caliber ammunition, coins, and jewelry were stolen.

On Jan. 17, a burglary occurred at a business located near the 75-5000 block on Ali’i Drive where numerous tools including a drill, grinds, nail guns, saws, clamps, a sander, toolbox, and Stabila level were stolen.

On, Feb. 5, Paleka was arrested and charged for four (4) counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information, and Theft in the Third Degree. Paleka’s Bail was set at $47,500. Paleka is currently being held at the Kona Police Station awaiting his initial court appearance on Feb. 6.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen items is asked to call Detective Carrie Akina of the Area II Criminal Investigations Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 277.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.