Foodland Introducing New Collection of Products

Foodland Super Market is introducing its new collection of exclusive products, Maikai, found at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores.

“We always wanted to develop our own collection of products to share with our customers, but we didn’t want to settle for just the same old products with a different brand name; our goal was to discover products that would excite everyone here in Hawai‘i,” said Chairman and CEO Jenai S. Wall. “Our team searched for great items from here and around the world, and we’ve called them Maikai because every single one is excellent in its own way.”

If you’re a Foodland shopper, you already know the word maikai. You shop with your Maikai Card for great savings and rewards, and you enjoy Maikai Weekends with extra savings for you and your family. Maikai is the Hawaiian word meaning “excellent,” and now it extends to its exciting new line of product offerings for customers.

Featuring an introductory lineup of more than 100 awesome edible discoveries stocked throughout the store, Maikai is Foodland’s curated collection of products specially designed to appeal to Hawaii tastes and lifestyles, ideal for everyday noshing, special occasions, travel snacks or as omiyage for family and friends living away. Just look for Maikai’s distinctive M-shaped logo representing the mountains, the ocean and giving a shaka. And be sure to check out the products’ witty stories and puns.

Think of big-on-flavor Maikai Everyday Teriyaki Marinade as your very-own “teri godmother,” bringing some magic to your grilling meats or a quick stir fry. Impress the host or hostess with the most-est with a box of Maikai Cocoa Truffles, crafted from the family recipe of leading French chocolatier – ooh la la! If a treat that’s sweet, with just the right amount of heat, is what you’re craving, Maikai Wasabi Coconut Chips—thin-sliced strips of Thai coconut dusted with spicy wasabi—is the new “hot coco!” And should you find your energy draggin’ on a Tuesday afternoon at work, reach for Maikai Red Dragon Fruit Chips and feel the power of pitaya.

“We tasted hundreds of foods—sauces and salsas, snacks, dips, beverages and more—focusing on the right combination of ingredients and flavors to appeal to our customers,” said Foodland Corporate Chef Keoni Chang, one of the lead curators of the Maikai product line. “Sometimes we made adjustments to the product until it was just right for Hawai‘i—like when we turned up the heat on our roasted wasabi peas so they’d be spicy like we like them here in Hawai‘i.”

So what items does the Maikai experience include? Here’s a small breakdown of a few select items in the collection according to a press release:

ADVERTISEMENT

Just here for the local-kine snacks. From kaki mochi, wasabi peas and roasted seaweed, to hand-cut potato chips, the toasty magic of coconut bites, and many, many things chocolate, these are the eats you’ll want to reach for when you get a snack craving that can only be sated by a handful of something temptingly sweet (or savory) and a second handful of a local-palate-popping umami bomb.

Crab Curry Kaki Mochi (coming soon!)

Hemajang Trail Mix

Hand Cut Potato Chips

Wasabi Kaki No Tane Kaki Mochi

Matcha Toasted Coconut Chips

Salmon Ochazuke Dip

Organic Tortilla Chips

Cocoa Truffles

Guess who’s cooking? Whether you truly enjoy putting meals together from scratch but are in a rush, not allor that into cooking but in the mood to whip up something quick and fresh to eat, Maikai has you covered with sauces, marinades, pastas, dressings, salsas and jarred culinary items for fast, delicious homemade meals.

Pineapple Teriyaki Marinade

Maui Onion and Garlic Mustard

Spicy Guava Mustard

Organic Artisanal Fusilli Al Ferretto Pasta (coming soon!)

Sriracha Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce

Mango Curd

Banana Pancake Mix

omato Basil Pasta Sauce (coming soon!)

Aw, nuts! Foodland thought of all the nutty goodness you could possibly crave and found it! Cashews, almonds, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, peanuts, walnuts, pecans and macadamia nuts. Available salted, sans salt, honey roasted, or flavored by mesquite smoke, butter toffee, truffle, sriracha, chili lime and more. Maikai even has its own selection of flavored peanut butters.

Limoncello Almonds (coming soon!)

Sweet Honey Nut Snack Mix

Spicy Sriracha Whole Cashews (coming soon!)

Coconutty Cashews

Mac Nut and Hawaiian Honey Peanut Butter

Maui Onion Macadamia Nuts

Kona Coffee Butter

Truffle Marcona Almonds (coming soon!)

Living fruitfully. Foodland went full fruit throttle selecting its Maikai lineup of healthy fruit snacks and chilled fruit bowls. From dried to freeze-dried, and fresh-cut to li hing (pineapple, that is), our four dozen-strong collection of fab fruit eats includes mango, blueberries, apples, bananas, strawberries, papaya, mandarin orange, Medjool dates, a three-melon (watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew) fresh melon blend and more.

Pineapple Juice-Infused Dried Poha Berry

Red Dragon Fruit Chips

Fresh Li Hing Pineapple

Crystalized Dried Ginger

Organic Banana Chips

Freeze-Dried Strawberry

Flaked Coconut (coming soon!)

Fresh-Cut Pineapple, Mango, Papaya Bowl

Sparkle and hydrate. Beat the heat and get energized and refreshed with Maikai’s chill selection of flavored coconut, sparkling or electrolyte-boosting waters.

Grapefruit Unsweetened Sparkling Water

Passion Orange Guava Sparkling Coconut Water (coming soon!)

Watermelon Sparkling Coconut Water (coming soon!)

Organic Apple Cider Vinegar (coming soon!)

9.5 pH Alkaline & Electrolyte Water (coming soon!)

Want more? Maikai has got more. Lots more, in fact, with more to come. Look for Foodland to evolve and expand its Maikai product offerings throughout 2019 and beyond, adding more great eats, drinks and products as they find them and as loyal customers suggest them.

Look for Maikai products at all Foodland and Sack N Save locations, on the shelves and displayed throughout each store.