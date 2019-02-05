Navy Successfully Tracks Ballistic Missile Target

The U.S. Navy’s AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) successfully tracked a ballistic missile target on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

The short range ballistic missile target was launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility. AN/SPY-6(V)1 AMDR searched for, detected, and maintained track on the target as predicted. The flight test, designated Vigilant Nemesis, is the final developmental test in a series of ballistic missile defense flight tests for the AN/SPY-6(V)1 AMDR.

“The radar performed exactly as predicted. This completes our rigorous developmental test program to support the on-time delivery of the Navy’s newest Flight III destroyer.” Capt. Seiko Okano, major program manager for Above Water Sensors, Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS).

Based on preliminary data, the test successfully met its primary objectives. Program officials will continue to evaluate system performance based upon telemetry and other data obtained during the test.

Integrated air and missile defense testing commenced in March of 2017 with the successful completion of the first live ballistic missile flight test mission for the AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar named Vigilant Hunter. Vigilant Nemesis was the capstone ballistic missile test for the AN/SPY-6(V)1 AMDR and the 15th live ballistic missile test for the radar’s development phase.

PEO IWS is an affiliated PEO of the Naval Sea Systems Command that manages surface ship and submarine combat technologies and systems and coordinates Navy enterprise solutions across ship platforms.