HDOT Improves G Gates in Diamond Head Concourse at HNL

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reports the improvements in the G gate area in Terminal 2 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to accommodate the arrival of new airlines and flights, including Southwest Airlines, are substantially complete. New holdrooms with charging stations, restrooms, an escalator and elevator have been added for passenger comfort and convenience. There are new dining and shopping choices operated by HMSHost and Blind Vendors, which includes a new Starbucks, Kona Brewery and additional concessions.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the Southwest Airlines Extended Operations (ETOPS) manuals and training protocols. Next, the FAA and the airline will conduct validation flights to HNL and Kahului Airport (OGG) beginning this month to demonstrate the aircrafts are able to complete flights across the Pacific Ocean with one operable engine.

Upon final approval from the FAA, Southwest Airlines will operate at gates G7-G10 in the Diamond Head Concourse located in Terminal 2 at HNL. The Southwest Airlines ticket lobby will be located in Lobby 6 in Terminal 2.

Southwest Airlines intends to complete ticket counter and office space improvements at Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) and Lihue Airport (LIH) without HDOT funds.