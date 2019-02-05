Free Tax Preparation for Seniors & CCH Housing Clients

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i (CCH) is teaming up with two prominent nonprofit organizations, AARP and Goodwill, to provide tax assistance for Hawai‘i seniors and CCH housing clients.

Hawai‘i seniors and other community members who need expert assistance with preparing their 2018 tax returns by the April 15 federal tax deadline have two Catholic Charities Hawai‘i (CCH) locations available to them, thanks to AARP Foundation Tax-Aide.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, will provide free tax assistance and preparation to Hawai‘i taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention to people 60 and older. You do not have to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this free service.

Walk-in and call-ahead appointments are being taken at CCH’s Hawai‘i Island office in Kona at 73-5618 Maiau St., Suite B201 (above Costco), on Tuesdays only through April 9, from noon to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call (808) 319-3013. Walk-in tax service is available at the Kona office after 2 p.m. on those days.

Walk-in appointments are available at CCH’s Clarence T.C. Ching Campus on O‘ahu at 1822 Keeaumoku St. on Saturdays only starting Feb. 9 through April 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tax service appointments at CCH’s Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center in Kalihi are already booked for this year.

For more information about the AARP tax service and other locations statewide, go online or call (888) 227-7669.

Through it’s own tax assistance program, Goodwill is also providing free tax service to many residing at several affordable housing facilities on O‘ahu that are either operated by CCH or where CCH services are provided.

“We are most grateful to AARP and Goodwill for providing these free tax services to our kupuna and other clients,” said Catholic Charities Hawai‘i acting CEO Stella Wong. “These services are particularly invaluable to those filing with the recent tax reforms.”