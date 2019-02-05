Brush Fire Near 35 Mile Marker of Saddle Road

UPDATE 4 p.m.: The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports the fire is .8 miles from the Maunakea Access Road. All roads are currently open, however they may close without notice.

ORIGINAL POST: The Hawai‘i County Fire Department reports a brush fire near the 35 mile marker of the Daniel K Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road.

Due to the Fire the following information is for your convenience:

No road closures are in effect at this time but be aware of poor visibility due to smoke.

Fire units from County, State, and Federal departments are fighting the fire.

Please drive with caution and stay out of the fire area.

You will be kept updated on any changes that may affect your safety.