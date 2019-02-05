Brush Fire Near 35 Mile Marker of Saddle Road

Brush Fire Near 35 Mile Marker of Saddle RoadFebruary 5, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated February 5, 2019, 4:24 PM)
UPDATE 4 p.m.: The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports the fire is .8 miles from the Maunakea Access Road. All roads are currently open, however they may close without notice.
ORIGINAL POST: The Hawai‘i County Fire Department reports a brush fire near the 35 mile marker of the Daniel K Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road.
Due to the Fire the following information is for your convenience:
- No road closures are in effect at this time but be aware of poor visibility due to smoke.
- Fire units from County, State, and Federal departments are fighting the fire.
- Please drive with caution and stay out of the fire area.
You will be kept updated on any changes that may affect your safety.