UH Community Colleges Hosting Transfer Days

To encourage more students to transfer to four-year campuses and make the transition easier the University of Hawai‘i (UH) Community Colleges are hosting UH Transfer Days at all of the campuses across the state. This is a quick and easy way for UH community college students who are on track to graduate with an associate’s degree in May 2019 to apply to UH Mānoa, UH Hilo or UH West Oʻahu with no application fee attached.

UH Transfer Days offer students a one-stop shop event to meet with representatives from UH Mānoa, UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu.

UH officials from the admissions offices as well as from individual programs/schools at the four-year campuses provide students hands-on assistance with the “auto-admission” application process; answer questions about college offerings, requirements, tuition and financial aid; and provide information about specific programs.

Schedule: