South Hilo Crime Report: Jan. 25–31

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to one burglary, three vehicle theft and two vehicle break-ins over the seven-day period from Friday through Thursday, Jan. 25 to 31, 2019.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

1 BURGLARY

Unknown person(s) entered a vacant residence, removing several items. Unknown person(s) entered through a window. Date and location not released.

3 VEHICLE THEFTS

Unknown person(s) removed a 2018, silver, Nissan Rogue form Honoli‘i Beach Park while unattended. The vehicle was unlocked.

Unknown person(s) removed a 1999, white, Toyota Camry while unattended, fronting the owners residence.

A female lent her 2006, black, Chevy pickup truck to an acquaintance and they did not return it on the agreed upon time. The vehicle as yet to be returned.

2 VEHICLE BREAK-INS

Two unknown males smashed the rear window of a 2017, white, Ford Expedition and removed 2 purses while it was unattended at Boiling Pots.

Unknown person(s) entered a 2011, white, Toyota Tacoma, while parked unattended in the Target parking lot. Money was removed from the center console and glove box.

HPD NOTE TO BIG ISLAND RESIDENTS AND VISITORS

Lieutenant William H. Derr community message:

“Aloha, I wanted to share an email I received this week by a concerned community member. In the email they expressed their concern over reckless drivers and a general lack of respect drivers often have towards other drivers. With society becoming more rushed, ‘road rage’ has become more prevalent. With this in mind, I ask you to be patient in traffic, have a cool head and don’t let other’s impatience get to you. Set the example for other drivers to follow. Talk to your kids and neighbors so they may benefit from your experiences. By taking this personal approach we can make our roadways safer.”

Whether you are visiting one of the islands beautiful attractions or just going to the store and leaving your car unattended, lock your valuables in the trunk. Potential thieves will look into the vehicle and make a decision as to whether they want to break in. By locking your valuables in the trunk, not only are they more secure but no longer visible by a prospective thief.

Feel free to share this information with your families and friends who may not reside in or be covered by your local neighborhood watch, watch, kumiai or other association.

Inform them that if they want to start or be part of a neighborhood watch in their own area, they should contact one of the South Hilo Community Police Officers at (808) 961-8121.

CONTACT INFORMATION