HFD Responds to Structure Fire in Pāhoa

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to structure fire at a home on Tiki Road in Pāhoa on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at 2:27 p.m.

Upon arrival at the home, firefighters found an unoccupied single story dwelling with smoke and flames throughout 50% of the structure and active burning in two of the bedrooms.

Firefighters used two attack lines to extinguish the fire. Most of the fire damage was contained to both bedrooms and there was moderate smoke damage throughout the dwelling.

Upon completion of overhaul, the scene was turned over to the Hawai‘i Police Department to await arrival of a fire inspector.