Traffic Signal Energizing, Testing & Activation

The Department of Public Works reports the energizing and functionality testing of the new traffic signals at the Kawailani/Iwalani Street intersection and the Kawailani/Pohakulani Street/Ainaola Drive intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as the signals will be placed in flash mode for 24 hours (flashing yellow light on Kawailani Street and flashing red light on the Iwalani Street, Ainaola Drive, and Pohakulani Street approaches). The traffic signals will be operational on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Department of Public Works at 961-8321.