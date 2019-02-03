Rat Lungworm Support Group Continues Meetings

Hilo Medical Center and Puna Community Medical Center are continuing community meetings with the Rat Lungworm (RLW) Support Group.

For the Feb. 13, 2019, meeting, the group will feature Dr. Lev, a psychologist with 25 years of experience in specializing in pain management, who has cared for survivors of rat lungworm. He will provide a pre-recorded video related to his work on pain management and rat lungworm. Survivors and their caregivers will be able to email Dr. Lev with follow-up questions. Dr. Lev has practiced on O‘ahu since 2014 and runs the Comfort Clinic in Hale‘iwa. He is also the chief psychologist in the chronic pain program located in the Premier Medical Group-Hawai‘i in Kaneohe.

Below is the log in information via Zoom. On Wednesday, Feb.13, from 4 to 6 p.m. – Zoom will be live starting 3:30 pm. Zoom access allows survivors and their loved ones to join the meeting virtually. After you click on the link https://ehihalawai.zoom.us/j/153765346 and identify yourself by your name in the sign-in. The agenda will be coming out in the next week.

For more information contact Elena Cabatu at (808) 333-7223.