Volunteers Work to Improve Chiefess Kapi‘olani Elementary School

More than 200 volunteers from 18 unions, eight businesses as well as other community organizations, parents, students, teachers, staff and community volunteers worked together in a “Labor of Love” to improve Chiefess Kapi‘olani Elementary School Saturday in Hilo on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Each year the Hawai‘i State AFL-CIO’s Labor Community Services Program selects a Hawai‘i Department of Education school, then coordinates to see how its union members and community partners can help. The estimated total value of donations and in-kind contributions to the project for Chiefess Kapi‘olani Elementary School is $64,500.

“We have a lot of talent and much heart in the labor community. Our union brothers and sisters take pride in helping our communities,” said Hawai‘i AFL-CIO President Randy Perreira. “This is a much-needed event and we are happy to lend our resources to help.”

When students return to school on Monday, they will find new carpet in the library, 40 new bulletin boards, freshly painted bathrooms, parking lots and other portions of the campus. Four new basketball systems will also be installed soon. In addition to campus improvements, the Labor of Love project will donate funds to the school’s academic and achievement program to help students strive to reach their highest potential.