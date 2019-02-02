The Aloha Launch: Rep. Gabbard Kicks Off 2020 Presidential Campaign

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

VC: Congresswoman Gabbard’s Facebook page.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard launched her Presidential campaign on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Honolulu.

Next weekend, she will be traveling to Iowa and Chicago. In Chicago, Rep. Gabbard will be visiting faith and advocacy leaders from a spectrum of denominations and cultural backgrounds. In Iowa, Rep. Gabbard will be sitting down with community leaders, including the Asian American, Latino and youth communities. Details on the events forthcoming.

About Rep. Gabbard:

Rep. Gabbard is a Democrat who was first elected to Congress in 2012 to serve the people of Hawai‘i’s Second Congressional District. She has served on the Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs Committees in Congress, and is currently a member of the House Armed Services and Financial Services Committees.

Rep. Gabbard has served in the Army National Guard for nearly 15 years, deployed twice to the Middle East, and is one of the first female combat veterans ever elected to Congress. She continues to serve as a Major in the Army National Guard. She was Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 until she resigned in 2016 to endorse Bernie Sanders in his bid for President.

Rep. Gabbard’s campaign is powered completely by people. She does not accept campaign contributions from corporations, lobbyists or political action committees.