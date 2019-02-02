February 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then occasional showers after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A wet and breezy start to the weekend is in store as a band of clouds associated with the tail-end of a front drifts south over the islands and an upper disturbance moves through. Although much of the shower coverage will focus over windward areas, some will manage to spill over into leeward sections periodically. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected Sunday into the start of the upcoming week as drier air moves over the islands. Trades may weaken through middle to latter half of next week as another upper disturbance moves into the area.

