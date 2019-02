The County of Hawai‘i Recreation program is holding a free painting with shaving cream program for children ages 6 through 10 at Hale Halawai on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 4 p.m. Children will create valentine cards using shaving cream.

Registrations for this free class runs Feb. 4 through 8.

For more information and to register, call (808) 327-3565 or email Kelly.hudik@hawaiicounty.gov.