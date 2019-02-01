Amer Ari Intercollegiate Golf Tournament Tees Off

Amer Ari Intercollegiate Golf Tournament Tees OffFebruary 1, 2019, 10:29 AM HST (Updated February 1, 2019, 10:29 AM)
Come out and see some of the top collegiate golfers in the country at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate Golf Tournament happening Feb. 7 through 9, 2019, at the Waikoloa Kings’ Course.
Colleges participating in the tournament:#1 Ranked Oklahoma State University – 2018 NCAA Champions
#2 Ranked Georgia Tech University – 2018 ACC Champions
#8 Ranked University of Southern California – 2018 PAC 12 Champions
#14 Ranked University of Texas
#16 Ranked Auburn University – 2018 SEC Champions
Oregon State University
Osaka Gakuin University
San Jose State University
Stanford University
Texas Christian University
Texas Tech University
University of California – Davis
University of Colorado
University of Hawai‘i at Hilo
University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa
University of Pacific
University of Oregon
University of Utah
Visit online for information tournament history, past participants and champions. Practice rounds start on Wednesday, Feb. 6, and the first round begins at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Real time updates will be available online.