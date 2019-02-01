Amer Ari Intercollegiate Golf Tournament Tees Off

Come out and see some of the top collegiate golfers in the country at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate Golf Tournament happening Feb. 7 through 9, 2019, at the Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

Colleges participating in the tournament: #1 Ranked Oklahoma State University – 2018 NCAA Champions

#2 Ranked Georgia Tech University – 2018 ACC Champions

#8 Ranked University of Southern California – 2018 PAC 12 Champions

#14 Ranked University of Texas

#16 Ranked Auburn University – 2018 SEC Champions

Oregon State University

Osaka Gakuin University

San Jose State University

Stanford University

Texas Christian University

Texas Tech University

University of California – Davis

University of Colorado

University of Hawai‘i at Hilo

University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa

University of Pacific

University of Oregon

University of Utah

Visit online for information tournament history, past participants and champions. Practice rounds start on Wednesday, Feb. 6, and the first round begins at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Real time updates will be available online.