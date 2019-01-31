Visitor Spending in Hawai‘i Increases in 2018

Visitors to the Hawaiian Islands spent $17.82 billion in 2018, an increase of 6.8% compared to 2017, according to preliminary year-end statistics released by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Spending by visitors generated $2.08 billion in state tax revenue in 2018, an increase of $133.1 million (+6.8%) from 2017.

Additionally, 217,000 jobs statewide were supported by Hawaii’s tourism industry in 2018, up 6.8% from 2017.

In 2018, visitor spending increased from the U.S. West (+9.1% to $6.64 billion), U.S. East (+8.1% to $4.57 billion), Japan (+2.1% to $2.31 billion), Canada (+5.6% to $1.10 billion) and All Other International Markets (+4.5% to $3.17 billion) compared to 2017.

On a statewide level, average daily visitor spending was up (+1.4% to $201 per person) in 2018 versus 2017. Visitors from Canada (+4.0%), Japan (+3.0%), U.S. East (+1.5%), U.S. West (+1.2%) and All Other International Markets (+1.1%) spent more per day in 2018 versus 2017.

A total of 9,954,548 visitors came to Hawai‘i in 2018, an increase of 5.9% from the 9,404,346 visitors in 2017. Total visitor days rose 5.3% in 2018. On average, there were 242,629 visitors in the Hawaiian Islands on any given day in 2018, up 5.3% from 2017.

Arrivals by air service increased to 9,827,132 visitors (+5.9%) in 2018, with growth from U.S. West (+9.6%), U.S. East (+7.9%), Canada (+2.7%) and All Other International Markets (+2.0%) offsetting a slight decrease from Japan (-1.0%). Arrivals by cruise ships rose slightly to 127,415 visitors (+0.5%) compared to 2017.

Visitor spending on the Island of Hawai‘i was flat in 2018 at $2.40 billion (+0.2%), while visitor arrivals decreased to 1,718,181 (-2.5%) compared to 2017. O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i all recorded increases in both visitor spending and visitor arrivals in 2018 versus 2017. Visitor spending on O‘ahu rose to $8.16 billion (+7.2%) with visitor arrivals of 5,935,007 (+4.3%). Maui visitor spending totaled $5.07 billion (+8.3%) with visitor arrivals of 2,914,122 (+6.2%). Kaua‘i finished the year with visitor spending of $2.00 billion (+10.2%) and visitor arrivals of 1,377,777 (+7.6%).

A total of 13,248,069 trans-Pacific air seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands in 2018, up 8.3% from 2017. Growth in air seat capacity from U.S. West (+10.7%), Oceania (+10.3%), U.S. East (+8.9%), Canada (+5.6%) and Japan (+2.7%) offset fewer air seats from Other Asia markets (-6.5%).

In December 2018, visitor spending declined to $1.61 billion (-3.5%) year-over-year. Total visitor days (+1.8%) and arrivals increased to 910,060 (+3.4%) but the average daily spending of visitors declined to $190 per person (-5.2%) in December 2018 compared to December 2017.

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In 2018, visitor arrivals increased from both the Mountain (+11.8%) and Pacific (+9.3%) regions versus 2017. Daily visitor spending averaged $176 per person (+1.2%) in 2018. Lodging expenses were higher while food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses were about the same. There was moderate growth in condominium (+7.9%), hotel (+7.4%) and timeshare (+2.6%) stays, as well as strong growth in stays in rental homes (+22.5%) and bed and breakfast properties (+17.6%) in 2018.

In December 2018, visitor spending increased (+2.6% to $629.2 million) year-over-year. Visitor arrivals increased (+8.0% to 389,994) but average daily spending was lower at $174 per person (-3.2%).

U.S. East: Visitor arrivals were up from every region in 2018 highlighted by growth from the two largest regions, East North Central (+8.9%) and South Atlantic (+8.7%), compared to 2017. Average daily spending was higher at $213 per person (+1.5%) in 2018. Lodging expenses were higher, while food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses were about the same. Stays increased in condominiums (+10.9%), hotels (+4.6%) and timeshares (+1.6%), and there was considerable growth in rental home stays (+25.1%) in 2018.

In December 2018, visitor spending was flat at $431.5 million (-0.4%) year-over-year. Visitor arrivals grew to 200,505 (+4.2%), but average daily spending decreased to $208 per person (-4.0%).

Japan: Visitors spent more on a daily basis at $247 per person (+3.0%) in 2018 compared to 2017. Lodging expenses increased while food and beverage, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses declined. Fewer visitors stayed in timeshares (-9.2%) and in hotels (-0.6%). While stays in rental homes at 8,737 (+44.5%) and in bed and breakfasts at 3,828 (+38.6%) comprised small segments of the total visitor stays in Hawaii, usage of these properties grew considerably in 2018.

Visitor spending rose in December 2018 (+4.8% to $185.6 million) compared to December 2017, boosted by the growth in visitor arrivals (+4.7% to 131,009) and higher average daily spending of $237 per person (+1.5%).

Canada: Average daily spending increased to $167 per person (+4.0%) in 2018 compared to 2017. Visitor expenditures increased for lodging, food and beverage, and transportation, remained similar for shopping, and declined for entertainment and recreation. Visitor stays decreased in hotels (-0.6%) and timeshares (-4.3%) but increased in condominiums (+0.8%) and rental homes (+27.2%) in 2018.

Visitor spending decreased in December 2018 (-1.0% to $135.2 million) as a result of fewer visitor arrivals (-2.2% to 68,382) compared to December 2017. Average daily spending was higher at $155 per person (+2.2%).