UH Hilo Student Affairs Honored With National Recognition

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo has been selected as one of the 2019 Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs by ACPA-College Student Educators International (ACPA) and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education. The announcement was made Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, recognizing UH Hilo and 19 other schools nationwide.

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs is a national recognition that celebrates student affairs workplaces that are vibrant, diverse, supportive and committed to staff work-life balance, professional development and inclusive excellence.

“Based on responses to a fall 2018 survey assessing your organization’s focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, your institution was one who rose to the top,” noted Chris Moody, ACPA executive director, in his announcement.

“It is an honor for our division to be recognized with this award,” said Farrah-Marie Gomes, UH Hilo vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “A campus that is welcoming, safe and inclusive is critical for building a foundation upon which students and staff can thrive and be successful in this special place where we live and work. I’m excited by the work we’ve started and am proud of our Student Affairs staff for the important work they do and the meaningful contributions they make.”

Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will present this national recognition to the winners during the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) annual meeting March 3 through 6, 2019, in Boston, Massachussets. Winners will be highlighted in the March 7, 2019, edition of the publication.