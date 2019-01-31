Kupuna Caucus Proposes 10 Bill Package to Support Seniors

The Legislature’s Kupuna Caucus is proposing a package of 10 bills to assist Hawai‘i’s senior community, which is the most rapidly growing segment of the state’s population. It is projected that those over age 60 will comprise one-third of the population of Hawaiʻ‘i by 2035.

Kupuna Caucus co-convenors Rep. Gregg Takayama (D-Pearl City, Waimalu, Pacific Palisades) and Sen. Sharon Y. Moriwaki (D- Waikīkī, Ala Moana, Kaka‘ako, McCully, Mo‘ili‘ili) say the package includes measures to help seniors avoid nursing homes by helping them age in place in their own residences, assist working caregivers, and assisting all residents plan for financially secure and actively engaged retirements.

Newly-elected Sen. Moriwaki is a long-time advocate for kupuna, with a doctorate in gerontology, having worked at the California Department of Aging, and established the first gerontology center at the University of Hawai‘i.

“We need greater resources to help care for our kupuna,” Moriwaki said. “That’s why the legislature, through the Kupuna Caucus, continues to prioritize programs for our seniors based on the suggestions and concerns of our community. This package would allow kupuna to better live their golden years with dignity, comfort, and proper care.”

Brief descriptions of the bills are provided below:

( HB 467/SB 1025 ) Appropriates $2 million for the Kupuna Caregivers Program and allows up to $350 per week to assist caregivers. The Kupuna Caregivers Program – the first of its kind in the nation – was enacted two years ago and provides services valued up to $70 per day to assist employed caregivers to obtain care for elder care recipients eligible for Kupuna Care.

“This proposed change would provide more flexibility in the range of respite services available and enable us to help more caregivers.” said Rep. Takayama. “For example, in-home nursing assistance costs more than $70 per day but could be provided once or twice a week if this measure is enacted.”