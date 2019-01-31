HPD Mission to Lower People Injured or Killed Due to Impaired Driving

The Hawaiʻi Police Department wants to support the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations Campaign of “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” during Super Bowl weekend.

HPD is on a mission to lower the number of people on Hawai‘i Island that are seriously injured or killed due to Impaired Driving.

Between 2015 and 2018, 63 drivers were arrested during the Super Bowl weekend for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on the Big Island. Interestingly, the facts show that there is a much higher blood alcohol content (BAC) documented during this weekend than the other weekends of the month of February.

In 2018 on Hawai‘i Island, the average BAC of an arrested person was .128%, but during the weekend of the Super Bowl that level increased to .181%. That means the amount of alcohol consumed by those drivers arrested was much higher and they posed an even greater risk to others and themselves on the roadway.

With this knowledge, the Hawaiʻi Police Department will be out and will be strictly enforcing the DUI laws. You will see officers out at DUI roadblocks and patrolling throughout the island. HPD wants you to enjoy the weekend and the Super Bowl, so don’t drink and drive. HPD won’t just be waiting, they will be looking for drunk drivers and they will be arrested.