HawCC Hosting Financial Aid Workshops in Hilo & Kona

Hawai‘i Community College reports that it will host workshops to help students and their families with the financial aid process.

The workshops are Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Hale Kea Testing Center at the Manono campus in Hilo and Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Pālamanui campus in Kona. Both events are 5 to 7 p.m.

College staff will provide one-on-one assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which will help students apply for grants and scholarships that can help pay for their education.

For more information, call the Paepae Haumāna Welcome Center at (808) 934-2800.

Attendees are asked to be as prepared as possible. What to bring to the workshop:

FSA ID* for student and parent (if student is a dependent).

Student’s driver’s license

Parent’s driver’s license

Birth date(s) and social security number(s) of student, spouse (if married), and parents (if dependent).

All Federal Tax Returns for 2017 or Tax Transcripts for 2017 (1040, 1040A, 1040EZ, etc); this includes student, spouse (if married), parents (if dependent).

All W2’s forms for 2017 for student, spouse (if married), parents (if dependent).

Untaxed income for 2017 such as veteran’s non-education benefits, worker’s compensation or disability benefits.

Total balance of cash on hand and current balances of savings and checking accounts for student, spouse (if married), parents (if dependent).

Documentation of business and/or investment farms for 2017.

Alien registration card if student is NOT a U.S. citizen.

*In order to apply for financial aid, an FSA ID must be created. To create an FSA ID, go online. A separate FSA ID is required for the student and parent if student is dependent.