AARP Opens Sites for Free Tax Preparation

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 31, and continuing through April 13, 2019, the AARP Foundation is providing free in-person tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, is the nation’s largest volunteer run free tax preparation service.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide started in 1968 with just four volunteers working at one site. Today, nearly 35,000 volunteers serve low- to moderate-income taxpayers at 5,000 locations in neighborhood libraries, malls, banks, community centers and senior centers nationwide. There’s no fee, and AARP membership is not required. In Hawai‘i, there are 17 sites on O‘ahu and 16 on the neighbor islands.

“Tax Aide is a valuable and free service that helps thousands of people in Hawai‘i,” said Barbara Kim Stanton, state director of AARP Hawai‘i. “There are a lot of changes to the tax law this year and our volunteers and tax software can help taxpayers navigate the changes to get the return they are entitled to.”

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. In 2018, the program’s volunteers helped 2.5 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions, and file their federal and state tax returns. Taxpayers who used the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.3 billion in income tax refunds and more than $213 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. They also avoided any tax preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans.

Last year in Hawai‘i, 236 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped nearly 13,000 people file their federal and state tax returns. Volunteers helped people get back more than $4.7 million in income tax refunds, including $867,511 in Earned Income Tax Credits.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, go online or call (888) 227-7669.