Josephine Miranda Wanted by Hawai‘i Police

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Josephine Miranda, a 28-year-old female known to frequent the Waikoloa area.

She is wanted on several bench warrants for Criminal Contempt of Court.

Miranda is described as being 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact Officer Marco K. Segobia of the Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 936-6082 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.