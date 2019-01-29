‘I’m A Bright Kid’ Scholarships Being Offered

The I’m A Bright Kid Foundation is offereing two scholarship offerings for the 2019-2020 academic year in honor of Ronald E. Bright.

The I’m A Bright Kid Foundation Education Award is a cash scholarship available to students pursuing either an undergraduate or graduate course of study at an accredited college or university, leading to a degree in education. The minimum award is $500.

The I’m A Bright Kid Foundation Performing Arts Award is a cash scholarship available to students pursuing either an undergraduate or graduate course of study at an accredited college or university, leading to a degree in drama, theatre, dance, vocal performance or musical theatre. The minimum award is $500.

Application deadline is April 1, 2019. Applications can be found online, or to receive a paper application or for further information, email scholarship@imabrightkid.org.

Transcripts and recommendation letters can be mailed to:

I’m A Bright Kid Foundation Scholarship

PO Box 4852

Kaneohe, HI 96744

Ronald E. Bright was a influential educator and theater director at James B. Castle High School for over 40 years. He impacted thousands of lives, and serves as an inspiration to his students to this day. The I’m A Bright Kid Foundation was formed after his passing in 2015 as a way to continue his legacy. While reknown for his theatrical productions, Bright was first and foremost a teacher.