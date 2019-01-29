‘Hawaii Five-0’ & ‘Magnum PI’ Open Casting Call

The team behind Pirates Of The Caribbean and Kong: Skull Island are hosting an open casting call for Hawai‘i Five-0 and Magnum PI and are seeking new faces. If you have been on the show, the casting agency does not need to see you again.

The casting agency is looking for people with the following looks:

Beautiful women

Beautiful women Beach bodies

Real first responders

Military types

Featured roles

Police types

Body builders

Recurring pool party guests

Upscale business types

Surfers

18-20 Year olds that look younger

Gym goers

The casting call will take place on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Waikīkī Community Center located at 310 Paoakalani Ave. in Honolulu.

There is no experience necessary, however, you must be 18 years or older and be legal to work in the U.S.

Bring a 3 x 5 current color photo. (Does NOT have to be professional.) No wigs, makeup or sunglasses in photos and please shoot it from the waist up.

BRING a pen

You do not need to prepare for an audition, you fill out a registration card, attach your photo say hello to casting directors and be on your way.

If you cannot make it in on Friday, you can also register online. The website will ask you to upload a current photo with a white background. A selfie is preferred over a headshot.