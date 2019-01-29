Finalists Named for Honolulu County Appointments to UH Board of Regents

The Candidate Advisory Council (CAC) for the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents presented a list of candidates to Gov. David Ige to fill three Honolulu County seats for five-year appointments, beginning July 1, 2019, subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

The finalists for this seat are:

Malia P. Kaʻaihue

William C. Melohn

Jeffrey S. Portnoy

Edward J. Shultz

David K. Tanoue

Finalist biographies are available online.

CAC began accepting applications to fill this vacancy in early fall by contacting and encouraging government, business and community leaders to nominate candidates. The council also placed print advertisements and issued news releases encouraging applications.

All applications were thoroughly and comprehensively reviewed and screened by all CAC members. The Candidate Advisory Committee is statutorily responsible for conducting recruitment efforts, accepting and screening applications, interviewing candidates and submitting to the governor the names of nominees willing to serve as regents of the University of Hawaiʻi System, which is a voluntary non-compensated public appointment.

Candidate lists are compiled after a comprehensive review and selection process, which is solely and exclusively merit-based and according to procedures set forth in state statutes and the council’s administrative rules.

“The Candidate Advisory Council members thank all of the individuals who applied for these seats on the Board of Regents,” said Chair Brigitte Yoshino. “We are pleased to submit these names for consideration to the governor.”

The Board of Regents is the governing body of the University of Hawai‘i and consists of fifteen (15) members. Representation includes seven (7) from the City and County of Honolulu; two (2) from Hawaiʻi County; two (2) from Maui County; one (1) from Kauaʻi County; two (2) At Large; and one (1) University of Hawai‘i student.

Members of CAC serve voluntarily and are not paid.