Army Convoys From Kawaihae to PTA Jan. 30

A set of convoys will travel from Kawaihae to Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) on Wedneday, Jan. 30, 2019. There will be two convoys (separated by time and space) beginning at 11 a.m. and ending no later than 3 p.m.

Local motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often travelling at slower than normal speeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Army at PTA appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of Hawai‘i Island communities. To report concerns related to convoy movements contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or emailing michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil