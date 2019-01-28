Third Circuit Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

The Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawai‘i island) is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel for Kona and Hilo. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawai‘i establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawai‘i who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment for either Hilo or Kona, submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by April 15, 2019, to:

Chief Judge Greg Nakamura

Hale Kaulike

777 Kīlauea Ave.

Hilo, Hawai‘i 96720

Also, fax a copy to:

Lester Oshiro

Chief Court Administrator

(808) 961-7577