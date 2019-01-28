Rotary Foundation Events Hosted Across Islands

This year’s annual state-wide Rotary functions, “Celebrating Foundation Heroes Around the Islands,” will have a very special keynote speaker. Brenda Cressey, Rotary Foundation vice-chair and trustee, and the top female in the organization, will be a guest host at these functions honoring Rotarians who have served above and beyond.

Cressey herself has provided extraordinary service over her proud 30 years as a Rotarian, since her induction in 1989. She is a Paul Harris Fellow and a member of the Rotary Global History Fellowship. Along with her husband, Cressey is also a member of the prestigious Arch Klumph Society, Major Donors and Bequest Society.

Her contributions are matched by her service in a long list of leadership positions within Rotary. She is in her fourth term as Endowment Major Gift Adviser—Zone 26, and in 2017 was selected to serve as a Rotary Foundation Trustee until 2021. She continues to fulfill her role as Rotary Foundation Vice-Chair, while also being a member of Rotary Global History Fellowship and the Rotarian Fellowship of Quilters and Fiber Artists. Cressey has also served as Rotary Institute Chair, regional leader and 2001-02 District Governor.

Since serving as Governor in 2001-02, most of Cressey’s Rotary assignments have focused on successful Fund Development for The Rotary Foundation, specifically in the areas of Polio Eradication, Annual Fund, Paul Harris Society, Endowments, Major and Legacy Gifts. The most notable Rotary Foundation Project is the eradication of polio, with world-wide partners the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Having participated in numerous Rotary Foundation humanitarian projects around the world, including National Immunization events in India and Nigeria, Cressey has seen first-hand how gifts to the foundation greatly impact the lives of others.

She has been the recipient of numerous awards for her dedication to volunteer service, including the Rotary International “Service Above Self Award,” The Rotary Foundation’s “Citation for Meritorious Service,” and the prestigious “Distinguished Service Award”. She was honored to be nominated as one of President George H.W. Bush’s “1000 Points of Light,” which recognizes individuals who are making a difference through their volunteer service. She was also awarded Maine Public Broadcasting System’s “Jefferson Award for Meritorious Service” and the “State of Maine Governor Award for Community Service”.

“Celebrating Foundation Heroes Around the Islands” 2019 Rotary events will be held on all islands, go online for the specific locations and times:

Jan. 28 – Kona

Jan. 29 – Hilo

Jan. 30 – Maui

Jan. 31 – Kaua‘i

Feb. 2 – O‘ahu.

Cressey knows how impactful Rotarians can be in their local and worldwide communities, and looks forward to celebrating the dedication and service of the Rotarians of Hawaii.

The Rotary Foundation is over one hundred years old and has distributed more than one billion dollars in grants, scholarships and funding for worldwide humanitarian projects.Rotary International is comprised of over 1.2 million members from 34,282 clubs in 165 countries. Their mission is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a worthy enterprise. For more information and to get involved in Rotary in Hawai‘i, go online.