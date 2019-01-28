Pāhoa Pool to Reopen Feb. 6

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation reports that the Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at 9 a.m., following a blessing ceremony. The public is invited to attend the blessing ceremony.

“We have hit another milestone in lava recovery efforts and are excited to have an opening date for the Pāhoa pool,” said Roxcie Waltjen, director of Parks and Recreation. “Mahalo to Royal Pools of Hawai‘i for staying on schedule and working closely with the Department during the restoration work.”

“The pool will open with an adjusted schedule until we fill two vacant full-time Pāhoa lifeguard positions. Interviews for these positions are expected be completed by Feb. 5,” Waltjen said. “This adjusted schedule will ensure that we have enough lifeguards to keep the pool open, and that we have two lifeguards on duty in case of emergencies. Even with this adjusted schedule, we will be able to have a free swim schedule and teach water aerobics, and the USA swim team will still be able to practice.”

Pāhoa Pool Adjusted Schedule: Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

The Department thanks pool users and the general public for their patience during this closure. For more information, or to get a swim schedule for the Pāhoa pool, contact Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Division, at (808) 961-8694. You can also email aquatics@hawaiicounty.gov.