The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Warning for Big Island Summits, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

Winds are west-northwest increasing to 40 to 60 mph with localized gusts to 85 mph.

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution. Winds this strong can forcefully slam doors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A high wind warning means that winds at the summits are expected to be at least 56 mph with gusts over 66 mph. Take necessary precautions to protect property. Travel to the summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.