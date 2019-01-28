AD
ADVERTISEMENT

High Wind Warning for Big Island Summits

By Big Island Now
January 28, 2019, 9:05 AM HST (Updated January 28, 2019, 9:06 AM)
×

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Warning for Big Island Summits, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

Winds are west-northwest increasing to 40 to 60 mph with localized gusts to 85 mph.

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution. Winds this strong can forcefully slam doors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A high wind warning means that winds at the summits are expected to be at least 56 mph with gusts over 66 mph. Take necessary precautions to protect property. Travel to the summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments