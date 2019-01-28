AD
ADVERTISEMENT

High Surf Advisory for E-Facing Shores

By Big Island Now
January 28, 2019, 4:23 PM HST (Updated January 28, 2019, 4:23 PM)
×

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the east facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala to Puna on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at 3:56 p.m.

Surf is forecast to build through tonight and peak tomorrow morning to 7 to 10 feet, to advisory levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the High Surf Advisory for east facing shore, the following are in effect;

  • Oceanfront residents and beach-goers along affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
  • Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
  • Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments