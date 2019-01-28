High Surf Advisory for E-Facing Shores

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the east facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala to Puna on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at 3:56 p.m.

Surf is forecast to build through tonight and peak tomorrow morning to 7 to 10 feet, to advisory levels.

Due to the High Surf Advisory for east facing shore, the following are in effect;