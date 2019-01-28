High Surf Advisory for E-Facing Shores

High Surf Advisory for E-Facing ShoresJanuary 28, 2019, 4:23 PM HST (Updated January 28, 2019, 4:23 PM)
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the east facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala to Puna on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at 3:56 p.m.
Surf is forecast to build through tonight and peak tomorrow morning to 7 to 10 feet, to advisory levels.
Due to the High Surf Advisory for east facing shore, the following are in effect;
- Oceanfront residents and beach-goers along affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
- Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.