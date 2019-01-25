Sen. Schatz Comments on Deal to End Shutdown

Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders reached a short-term deal on Jan. 25, 2019, to reopen the government through Feb. 15 while negotiations continue over the president’s U.S.-Mexico border wall funding demands.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released the following statement in response to that agreement:

“I want to express my sympathy and my solidarity with all of the workers in Hawai‘i who had to go through this experience. A huge thank you must also go to Hawai‘i’s banks, credit unions, utilities, and nonprofits that stepped up to help federal workers in our state. Shutdowns don’t work, and I’m hopeful that everyone has learned this lesson for the last time.”