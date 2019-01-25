Sen. Hirono Comments on Trump’s Deal to End Shutdown

Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders reached a short-term deal on Jan. 25, 2019, to reopen the government through Feb. 15 while negotiations continue over the president’s U.S.-Mexico border wall funding demands.

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono released the following statement after the announcement that a deal has been reached to end the Trump shutdown:

“Today’s announcement is a welcome, albeit temporary, end to this unnecessary, unconscionable Trump shutdown.

“Over the past 35 days, Donald Trump took hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors, and indeed the entire country, hostage—all because of his obsession with building his vanity wall. It was telling that even in announcing an end to the shutdown, Donald Trump resorted to lies and distortions to justify his vanity wall in anticipation of negotiations over the next three weeks.

“While the debate continues on border security, we need to pass a bill to fully fund all government operations through the end of the fiscal year. Come February 15th, there cannot be another government shutdown.

“Donald Trump has proven time and again that his word is no good and he changes his mind on a whim. It’s up to Congress to step up to its responsibility as a separate branch of government, do its job, and keep the government open.”

Trump announced the agreement to break the 35-day impasse as delays increased at the nation’s airports.

The breakthrough came as LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey both experienced at least 90-minute delays due to the shutdown.

In addition, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—the world’s busiest airport—was experiencing long security wait times a week before it expects 150,000 out-of-town visitors for the Super Bowl.

The Senate is set to approve the deal, with the House following later Friday.

The legislation would include back pay for approximately 800,000 federal workers who have gone without paychecks.